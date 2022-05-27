Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $11,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.10.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $162.80 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

