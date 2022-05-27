Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 8,161 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $130.13 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.01 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.65 and a 200 day moving average of $156.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

Tetra Tech Profile (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.