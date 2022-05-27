Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA opened at $194.65 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $127.03 and a one year high of $220.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.16. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $4,179,221.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,029 shares of company stock worth $9,035,766 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Profile (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.