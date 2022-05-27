KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stake Reduced by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,283 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,188,000 after acquiring an additional 662,049 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,347,000 after buying an additional 1,255,892 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,293,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,603,000 after buying an additional 304,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,146,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,686,000 after buying an additional 102,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,627,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,545,000 after buying an additional 295,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

