Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,767 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 655,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $162,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.86.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $251.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $178.73 and a 12 month high of $275.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.58. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

