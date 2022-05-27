Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,795,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.83% of Newell Brands worth $169,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

