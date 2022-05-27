Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,795,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.83% of Newell Brands worth $169,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ NWL opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.71.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 55.09%.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NWL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
