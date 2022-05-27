Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,882 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $164,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 537.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $670,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $29,065.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,094,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,190 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.78.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $224.78 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $229.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.