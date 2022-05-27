Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,973,571 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 134,400 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $187,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $104,419,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 405,374 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 805,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,891,000 after purchasing an additional 396,965 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 647,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,864,000 after purchasing an additional 360,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth $7,464,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $56.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

