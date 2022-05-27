Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $335,000 Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 427,789 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 59,073 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 575,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -5.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PTEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.61.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,633,744.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $304,153.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,019.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,957 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

