Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys Shares of 21,973 American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.15% of American Outdoor Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AOUT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Shares of AOUT opened at $11.98 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a market cap of $159.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.34.

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary E. Gallagher purchased 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $50,135.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AOUT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CL King reduced their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.