Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $350,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Copart were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in Copart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $114.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.94. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.41 and a 12 month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

