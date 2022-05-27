Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,154 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

VNO opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 1.25. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 326.16%.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

