Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes Position in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAY. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.99 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

About Bottomline Technologies (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

