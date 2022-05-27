O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,247 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in CRH by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CRH by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after buying an additional 43,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CRH from €58.00 ($61.70) to €59.00 ($62.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Redburn Partners cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($59.57) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

CRH opened at $41.25 on Friday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $54.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.2266 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

CRH Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.