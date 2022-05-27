Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New $357,000 Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in UBS Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,022,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,448,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,285 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,224,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,078,000 after buying an additional 548,440 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 28,935,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,455,000 after buying an additional 167,073 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,004,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,514,000 after buying an additional 654,401 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,197,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,766,000 after buying an additional 240,538 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

