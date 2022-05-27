Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $83.32 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.92.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WLL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.25.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

