Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $2,692,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,065 shares of company stock worth $6,659,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $103.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Leidos Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.