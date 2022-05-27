Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $18.03 Million Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 130.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.10% of Brinker International worth $18,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in Brinker International by 100.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,373 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 26,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,625 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.47.

Brinker International stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.72. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $65.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

