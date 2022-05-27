Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Holdings Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Centene by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $81.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $89.92. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.72.

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,309.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Centene (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.