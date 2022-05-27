Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 33,976 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $12,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 389.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,720,000 after buying an additional 40,107 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,469,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UHS. Mizuho decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.69.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS opened at $123.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.