Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,708 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 94.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHNG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $23.28 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

