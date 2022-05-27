O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 214 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTH. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth about $4,290,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 23.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth about $1,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth about $4,820,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $1,414,565.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $104,867.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,026 shares of company stock worth $9,010,964 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.56. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $75.54 and a 1-year high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

