O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $571,000 Stock Position in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,564 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in China Yuchai International in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 30.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 72.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CYD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on China Yuchai International in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Greenridge Global lowered their target price on China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NYSE CYD opened at $10.36 on Friday. China Yuchai International Limited has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

