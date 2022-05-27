Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,872,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 94,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,623,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 486.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,258.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,310.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,434.66. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,168.31 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,748 shares of company stock worth $54,043,714 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,449.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

