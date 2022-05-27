People s United Financial Inc. Has $978,000 Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,088 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLOK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after acquiring an additional 199,389 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 97,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NLOK. StockNews.com lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.65.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.46%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

