People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,393,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,383,000 after acquiring an additional 263,610 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,691,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,299,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $2,258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,582,000 after buying an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,011.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 267,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 243,432 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Cowen lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

OTIS stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $71.07 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.25 and its 200 day moving average is $79.77.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

