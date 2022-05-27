People s United Financial Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.10.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.69. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $102.80.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.14%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $229,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield purchased 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $223,906.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 13,556 shares of company stock worth $961,498. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

