People s United Financial Inc. Buys New Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,158 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 442.0% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 58,370 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,317,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $117,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 202,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 224,088 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Shares of EOG opened at $133.72 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $136.43. The company has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

