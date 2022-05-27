People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,314,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,798,000 after buying an additional 84,549 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 61,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $779,663,000 after buying an additional 114,608 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 103,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $124.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.59. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $119.58 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

