People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,083,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,653,000 after buying an additional 435,033 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 836,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,928,000 after acquiring an additional 377,120 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 691.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 313,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after purchasing an additional 274,260 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,274,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,832,000 after purchasing an additional 212,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 251,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,318,000 after purchasing an additional 191,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

NYSE BAH opened at $86.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.95. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.