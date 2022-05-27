People s United Financial Inc. Sells 820 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZBH opened at $120.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.90. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

