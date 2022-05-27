People s United Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 96.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total transaction of $1,027,559.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,682.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barrington Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company.

DORM opened at $99.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.33. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

