Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.91% of ESCO Technologies worth $21,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 26,490 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESE opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.16. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $97.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.38.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESE. TheStreet downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

