Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,347 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Neenah were worth $21,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Neenah during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,743,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Neenah by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,474,000 after purchasing an additional 131,031 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Neenah by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neenah by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Neenah by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 166,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neenah stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $649.36 million, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.50. Neenah, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $56.86.

Neenah ( NYSE:NP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $284.80 million for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 2.53%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Neenah’s payout ratio is currently -115.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Neenah in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Neenah Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

