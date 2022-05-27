Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Stock Position Lowered by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 441,844 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.30% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $21,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,516,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,313,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,630,000 after purchasing an additional 56,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,490,000 after purchasing an additional 75,339 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,160,000 after purchasing an additional 364,815 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTA. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $29.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 309.52%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

