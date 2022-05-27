Schroder Investment Management Group Has $25.04 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,142 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $25,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 102,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,354,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,812,000 after purchasing an additional 375,333 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 80,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,650,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 6,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $287,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,200 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.