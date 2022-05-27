Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 19,486 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,486 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $28,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,741,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $567,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,059,000 after buying an additional 397,234 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,017,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $480,514,000 after purchasing an additional 90,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,117,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,840,000 after purchasing an additional 119,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,468,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,312,000 after purchasing an additional 65,540 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.17.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

