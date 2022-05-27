Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 80,848 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,848 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.33% of Oak Street Health worth $26,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth $139,805,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth $43,141,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Oak Street Health by 692.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oak Street Health by 387.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,393,000 after acquiring an additional 253,224 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,013,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,070,935.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $1,986,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,529,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

OSH stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 413.94%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

