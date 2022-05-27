Schroder Investment Management Group Has $26.62 Million Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,665 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $26,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,645,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after acquiring an additional 48,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after buying an additional 29,041 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 733,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,570,000 after buying an additional 143,281 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 637,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,926,000 after buying an additional 287,375 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.10.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 7.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average of $63.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $220,558.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $306,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,042.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,482 shares of company stock valued at $544,355. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.