Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 1,938,072 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,763,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938,072 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $27,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 56.2% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,799,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,257 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 33.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,972,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,066,000 after acquiring an additional 492,824 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,402,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after acquiring an additional 387,207 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the third quarter valued at about $20,651,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,639,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $435.11 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

