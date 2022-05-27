Schroder Investment Management Group Has $28.01 Million Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 36,931 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.31% of TopBuild worth $28,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,271,000 after buying an additional 35,031 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 622.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TopBuild by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.67.

Shares of BLD opened at $197.91 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $165.01 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.84 and its 200-day moving average is $226.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

