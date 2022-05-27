TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 909,474 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 310,446 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in TELUS were worth $27,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of TELUS by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TELUS by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TELUS by 10.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

Shares of TU opened at $24.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.75%. TELUS’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.04%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

