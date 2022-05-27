Schroder Investment Management Group Has $27.59 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,590 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.25% of NiSource worth $27,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $1,676,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in NiSource by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 349,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 117,149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,913,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,445,000 after purchasing an additional 89,636 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,115,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. UBS Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

NI stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.44%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

