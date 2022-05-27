Schroder Investment Management Group Has $27.32 Million Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,883 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.45% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $27,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after buying an additional 91,989 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 104,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,520,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

SSD opened at $106.23 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.49 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day moving average of $116.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $123,062.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at $122,853.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,280 shares of company stock worth $245,057 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

