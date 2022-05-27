Critical Contrast: Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY) vs. Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Rating) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Energy Initiatives and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A Allegro MicroSystems 16.38% 18.12% 14.67%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Solar Energy Initiatives and Allegro MicroSystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 N/A Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00

Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus target price of $36.83, indicating a potential upside of 49.85%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solar Energy Initiatives and Allegro MicroSystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Allegro MicroSystems $768.67 million 6.09 $119.41 million $0.61 40.30

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Volatility and Risk

Solar Energy Initiatives has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Energy Initiatives (Get Rating)

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks. Its products include photovoltaic panels, photovoltaic roofing systems, solar thermal products, balance of system products, and management system products. The company was formerly known as NP Capital Corp. and changed its name to Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. in September 2008. Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

About Allegro MicroSystems (Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

