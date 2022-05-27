Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 13,529 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,529 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $21,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

DECK opened at $262.16 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.45.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

