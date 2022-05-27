Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 49,402 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,402 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.62% of Federated Hermes worth $22,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 63,632 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FHI. StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

FHI opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $33.81.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $324.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $336,133.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,023 shares of company stock worth $1,862,966. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

