Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 906,242 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 6,814.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 919,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906,242 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.23% of Dropbox worth $22,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 19.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,369 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Dropbox during the third quarter valued at about $271,381,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,361,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after acquiring an additional 545,966 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 111.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,130 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Dropbox by 15.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,506,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after acquiring an additional 617,200 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $58,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,086 shares of company stock worth $1,920,711. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

