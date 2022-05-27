Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647,108 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 233,553 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.10% of Imperial Oil worth $29,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IMO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 494.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMO. Raymond James lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.23, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 164.62%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

