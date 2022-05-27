Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,147 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.05% of Nutrien worth $26,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 38.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,671,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 404.5% in the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 202,647 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,780,000 after acquiring an additional 83,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NTR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Nutrien stock opened at $95.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.04. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.